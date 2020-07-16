6416 Northwest 102nd Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Brand New Condo!!! This 3 bedrooms /2 baths located in the heart of Doral just steps to best golf resort and spa Trump International / Doral Resort and Country Club, shopping centers, main highways, top restaurants, night lifestyle entertainment and much more!!!Clubhouse offers tennis Courts,Gym, Pool, BBQ Area, Kids Pool and Play Area...Must be seen today before is too late....



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/doral-fl?lid=12973968



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5473212)