Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

6416 Northwest 102nd Court

6416 NW 102nd Ct · (225) 650-9158
Location

6416 NW 102nd Ct, Miami-Dade County, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$2,175

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Brand New Condo!!! This 3 bedrooms /2 baths located in the heart of Doral just steps to best golf resort and spa Trump International / Doral Resort and Country Club, shopping centers, main highways, top restaurants, night lifestyle entertainment and much more!!!Clubhouse offers tennis Courts,Gym, Pool, BBQ Area, Kids Pool and Play Area...Must be seen today before is too late....

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/doral-fl?lid=12973968

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5473212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6416 Northwest 102nd Court have any available units?
6416 Northwest 102nd Court has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6416 Northwest 102nd Court have?
Some of 6416 Northwest 102nd Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6416 Northwest 102nd Court currently offering any rent specials?
6416 Northwest 102nd Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6416 Northwest 102nd Court pet-friendly?
No, 6416 Northwest 102nd Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 6416 Northwest 102nd Court offer parking?
Yes, 6416 Northwest 102nd Court offers parking.
Does 6416 Northwest 102nd Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6416 Northwest 102nd Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6416 Northwest 102nd Court have a pool?
Yes, 6416 Northwest 102nd Court has a pool.
Does 6416 Northwest 102nd Court have accessible units?
No, 6416 Northwest 102nd Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6416 Northwest 102nd Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6416 Northwest 102nd Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6416 Northwest 102nd Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6416 Northwest 102nd Court does not have units with air conditioning.
