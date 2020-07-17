All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 3:51 PM

19220 Southwest 319th Street

19220 Southwest 319th Street · (786) 592-5977
Location

19220 Southwest 319th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33030

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,730

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1238 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This delightful home located in Homestead, FL is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1,238sqft! Great curb appeal with lots of mature trees and large private driveway. Open concept kitchen and living area with lovely decorative tile. Inside includes updated fixtures throughout the home and convenient separate laundry room. Come check out this great property! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!

Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!

*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19220 Southwest 319th Street have any available units?
19220 Southwest 319th Street has a unit available for $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 19220 Southwest 319th Street currently offering any rent specials?
19220 Southwest 319th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19220 Southwest 319th Street pet-friendly?
No, 19220 Southwest 319th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 19220 Southwest 319th Street offer parking?
No, 19220 Southwest 319th Street does not offer parking.
Does 19220 Southwest 319th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19220 Southwest 319th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19220 Southwest 319th Street have a pool?
No, 19220 Southwest 319th Street does not have a pool.
Does 19220 Southwest 319th Street have accessible units?
No, 19220 Southwest 319th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19220 Southwest 319th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19220 Southwest 319th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19220 Southwest 319th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19220 Southwest 319th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
