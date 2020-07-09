1800 NE 114th St

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 1,950 sq. ft. 2 BR & 3 BA unit at The Cricket Club! This charming unit has a remodeled eat-in kitchen w/ granite countertops and SS appliances, marble floors in the living areas (wood floors in the bedrooms) & north views of the canal & boats docked at the Cricket Marina (boat slips are available for rent). Add. features incl. Master suite with his/her bathrooms + his/her walk-in closets, tons of natural light & new Washer & Dryer. Building is in the final stages of an extensive upgrade to the common areas & amenities incl. a bayfront pool, gym, 24 hr. doorman, bellman, valet, lobby bar, kids playground and tennis & basketball courts. Rent incl. cable, WIFI, water, AC & pest control. Conveniently located within walking distance to local shops, restaurants & ++ more.