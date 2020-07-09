All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

1800 NE 114th St

1800 Northeast 114th Street · (305) 742-5225
Location

1800 Northeast 114th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33181
Biscayne Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
doorman
gym
playground
pool
internet access
lobby
tennis court
valet service
Beautifully remodeled 1,950 sq. ft. 2 BR & 3 BA unit at The Cricket Club! This charming unit has a remodeled eat-in kitchen w/ granite countertops and SS appliances, marble floors in the living areas (wood floors in the bedrooms) & north views of the canal & boats docked at the Cricket Marina (boat slips are available for rent). Add. features incl. Master suite with his/her bathrooms + his/her walk-in closets, tons of natural light & new Washer & Dryer. Building is in the final stages of an extensive upgrade to the common areas & amenities incl. a bayfront pool, gym, 24 hr. doorman, bellman, valet, lobby bar, kids playground and tennis & basketball courts. Rent incl. cable, WIFI, water, AC & pest control. Conveniently located within walking distance to local shops, restaurants & ++ more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1800 NE 114th St have any available units?
1800 NE 114th St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1800 NE 114th St have?
Some of 1800 NE 114th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1800 NE 114th St currently offering any rent specials?
1800 NE 114th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 NE 114th St pet-friendly?
No, 1800 NE 114th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami-Dade County.
Does 1800 NE 114th St offer parking?
No, 1800 NE 114th St does not offer parking.
Does 1800 NE 114th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1800 NE 114th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 NE 114th St have a pool?
Yes, 1800 NE 114th St has a pool.
Does 1800 NE 114th St have accessible units?
No, 1800 NE 114th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 NE 114th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 NE 114th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 NE 114th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1800 NE 114th St has units with air conditioning.
