1370 Northeast 119th Street, North Miami, FL - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. DESCRIPTION: Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in North Miami. RENT INCLUDES water/sewer. Unit features wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops in kitchen, tile floors throughout, open concept. Community has a pool and laundry facility. Pet friendly restrictions apply. REQUIREMENTS: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $3563 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10872095. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3602948 ]