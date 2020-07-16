All apartments in Miami-Dade County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:50 AM

1370 Northeast 119th Street

1370 Northeast 119th Street · (305) 528-5387
Location

1370 Northeast 119th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL 33161
Biscayne Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
1370 Northeast 119th Street, North Miami, FL - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed. DESCRIPTION: Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom located on the 1st floor in North Miami. RENT INCLUDES water/sewer. Unit features wood kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops in kitchen, tile floors throughout, open concept. Community has a pool and laundry facility. Pet friendly restrictions apply. REQUIREMENTS: 3 MONTHS RENT TO MOVE-IN Minimum household income $3563 per month No rental eviction or rental collection on credit report Good background CONTACT INFO: To schedule a showing, call or text Mitsy with Virtue Realty at 305-528-5387. Reference #A10872095. [ Published 16-Jul-20 / ID 3602948 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 Northeast 119th Street have any available units?
1370 Northeast 119th Street has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1370 Northeast 119th Street have?
Some of 1370 Northeast 119th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 Northeast 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1370 Northeast 119th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 Northeast 119th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1370 Northeast 119th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1370 Northeast 119th Street offer parking?
No, 1370 Northeast 119th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1370 Northeast 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 Northeast 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 Northeast 119th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1370 Northeast 119th Street has a pool.
Does 1370 Northeast 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 1370 Northeast 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 Northeast 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 Northeast 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1370 Northeast 119th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1370 Northeast 119th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
