Who needs to park a boat? 1785 Bayberry is our year-end rental special with a large side yard for boat parking or small RV. Fully fenced back yard. This is the perfect home to enjoy the best time of the year with a real wood-burning fireplace. This home was designed for entertaining with a grand kitchen a large bar area. The master suite has an updated vanity with an extra-large double closet. The huge, spacious screen enclosed covered patio serves as the central hub for back yard entertaining (BYOF) Bring Your Own Friends. Gas hot water heater. Rent includes basic lawn care. Tenant responsible for shrubs, trees, and weeds. Coastal breezes are complementary. Hot location for everything Merritt Island.