1255 Lynne Drive

CONTINGENT! JUST RENOVATED and ready to call home! This rental home has all the comforts of a new home starting with a brand new kitchen to include new cabinets, appliances, lighting, granite counters and a decorative wooden back drop to give it that farm house style feel and the farm house look is not complete without a barn door that leads to a second family room or room of your choice. Each bedroom has new carpet. Master suite has sliding glass doors to the large backyard. Laundry room off the family room with hook up. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Section 8 vouchers accepted. First and security due for move in and proof of income required. Owners are licensed real estate agents.