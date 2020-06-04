All apartments in Melbourne
Find more places like 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Melbourne, FL
/
3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE
Last updated June 8 2020 at 1:07 AM

3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE

3816 Mount Carmel Lane · (855) 406-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Melbourne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3816 Mount Carmel Lane, Melbourne, FL 32901
Eagle Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green, spacious lawn, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio and a gorgeous view of the community pond. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a center island, stainless-steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE have any available units?
3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE has a unit available for $1,679 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Melbourne, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Melbourne Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE have?
Some of 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Melbourne.
Does 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE does offer parking.
Does 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE have a pool?
No, 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE have accessible units?
No, 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr
Melbourne, FL 32901
Waverly Place
2395 Woodwind Trail
Melbourne, FL 32935
The Harbours
1032 Hidden Harbour Dr
Melbourne, FL 32935
Olea at Viera
8920 Trafford Dr
Melbourne, FL 32940
Centre Pointe
6705 Shadow Creek Trail
Melbourne, FL 32940
Park Village
3099 Park Village Way
Melbourne, FL 32935
Addison Pointe
3515 Delaney Drive
Melbourne, FL 32934
Reserves of Melbourne
2262 Crippen Ct
Melbourne, FL 32904

Similar Pages

Melbourne 1 BedroomsMelbourne 2 Bedrooms
Melbourne Apartments with ParkingMelbourne Apartments with Pool
Melbourne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLFort Pierce, FLWest Melbourne, FLRockledge, FL
St. Cloud, FLOak Ridge, FLHunters Creek, FLViera West, FLAzalea Park, FLGoldenrod, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Institute of TechnologyOrange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus
Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusRollins College
Seminole State College of Florida
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity