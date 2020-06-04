3816 MOUNT CARMEL LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a lush-green, spacious lawn, while the backyard is complete with a screened-in patio and a gorgeous view of the community pond. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout, lots of natural lighting, and plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with a center island, stainless-steel appliances, and a large breakfast bar.