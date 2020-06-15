All apartments in Meadow Woods
Meadow Woods, FL
738 Lake Biscayne Way
738 Lake Biscayne Way

738 Lake Biscayne Way · (407) 890-7867
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Meadow Woods
Location

738 Lake Biscayne Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 738 Lake Biscayne Way · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1557 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community. This property boasts ceramic tiled flooring throughout, spacious floor plan, all appliances, two car garage and a view to die for! Enjoy access to the local community pool and playground.

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a viewing of this home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet, and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*Washer and dryer are present but in as/is condition only. Owner will not repair or replace.

(RLNE2231678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Lake Biscayne Way have any available units?
738 Lake Biscayne Way has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 738 Lake Biscayne Way have?
Some of 738 Lake Biscayne Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Lake Biscayne Way currently offering any rent specials?
738 Lake Biscayne Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Lake Biscayne Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 738 Lake Biscayne Way is pet friendly.
Does 738 Lake Biscayne Way offer parking?
Yes, 738 Lake Biscayne Way does offer parking.
Does 738 Lake Biscayne Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Lake Biscayne Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Lake Biscayne Way have a pool?
Yes, 738 Lake Biscayne Way has a pool.
Does 738 Lake Biscayne Way have accessible units?
No, 738 Lake Biscayne Way does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Lake Biscayne Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 738 Lake Biscayne Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 738 Lake Biscayne Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 738 Lake Biscayne Way does not have units with air conditioning.
