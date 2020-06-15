738 Lake Biscayne Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 3/2 Waterfront Home in Meadow Woods! Available June 2020! - Gorgeous 3/2 single family waterfront home located in the gated Hidden Lakes subdivision of the Meadow Woods Community. This property boasts ceramic tiled flooring throughout, spacious floor plan, all appliances, two car garage and a view to die for! Enjoy access to the local community pool and playground.



Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a viewing of this home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet, and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*Washer and dryer are present but in as/is condition only. Owner will not repair or replace.



(RLNE2231678)