Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come and take a look at this fantastic 3/2 home. Beautiful property inside and out in a Gated community. Over 1900 sq/ft of great living space for your family. Close to the mayor highways for easy commute, shops and great schools. Call us today for a showing!!