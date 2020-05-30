All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 1938 Cedar Lake Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
1938 Cedar Lake Drive
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

1938 Cedar Lake Drive

1938 Cedar Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1938 Cedar Lake Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
dogs allowed
1938 Cedar Lake Drive Available 06/01/20 Executive Style Large 3/2 w/Pool in the Gated Cedar Bend at Meadow Woods (SE Orlando) - This is an Executive Style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2-Story Pool Home in the gated Cedar Bend at Meadow Woods community of SE Orlando.

This spacious property boasts over 2900 sq. ft. has been renovated and updated throughout and includes tons of high-end finishes, architectural details like archways and upgrades throughout including upgrades to the flooring, kitchens and baths.

The flooring is wood laminate throughout with ceramic tile in the wet areas and features all hard surface flooring and no carpet in any of the rooms.

The floor plan includes a foyer area at entrance, Large Living Room attached to the spacious Dining Room which is just off the Kitchen.

The Kitchen is open to the Family Room and includes granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinets and counter-space, a breakfast bar and a breakfast nook.

The Family room is open to Kitchen and includes a Fireplace and Wet Bar, with French doors leading to the Covered Patio and Pool area and there is also a Downstairs Half-Bath for convenience. To back is a covered patio area with pavers leading to a large screened-in enclosure area and sparkling swimming pool and spa with a view of the water (community pond) to the back.

Upstairs you are met with a Large Loft area which includes a corner office nook area. There is a large Master Bedroom with Tray ceiling and a HUGE Walk-in Closet, Updated Master Bath with dual vanities, built-in vanity area, separate shower and roman tub.

There are two more Bedrooms-one with a walk-in closet-and a updated shared Hall Bathroom.

This property also features tons of storage areas, including under the stairs storage, a 2-Car Garage with auto-opener, a newer AC system, laundry room with washer/dryer included and much more.

The gated Cedar Bend at Meadow Bend community includes a community pool and playground and is located just off Wyndham Lakes Blvd and is just minutes to the 417 (Greenway), the Lake Nona Medical City (about 8 minutes), with quick access to the Orlando International Airport (less than 15 minutes), and the Florida Turnpike.

Pets will be considered at this property on a case by case basis (no dangerous breeds as defined by Florida Insurance companies). Proof of a Renter's Insurance Policy is required to rent this property.

This property is currently occupied and will require an appointment to view. Please contact the office to schedule an appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476. Please do not disturb the current residents.

Pool Service and Lawn Treatments included in the rental price.

Must see to fully appreciate all this property has to offer.

Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476

Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5046924)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1938 Cedar Lake Drive have any available units?
1938 Cedar Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1938 Cedar Lake Drive have?
Some of 1938 Cedar Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1938 Cedar Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1938 Cedar Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1938 Cedar Lake Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1938 Cedar Lake Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1938 Cedar Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1938 Cedar Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 1938 Cedar Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1938 Cedar Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1938 Cedar Lake Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1938 Cedar Lake Drive has a pool.
Does 1938 Cedar Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1938 Cedar Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1938 Cedar Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1938 Cedar Lake Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1938 Cedar Lake Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1938 Cedar Lake Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College