1938 Cedar Lake Drive Available 06/01/20 Executive Style Large 3/2 w/Pool in the Gated Cedar Bend at Meadow Woods (SE Orlando) - This is an Executive Style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom 2-Story Pool Home in the gated Cedar Bend at Meadow Woods community of SE Orlando.



This spacious property boasts over 2900 sq. ft. has been renovated and updated throughout and includes tons of high-end finishes, architectural details like archways and upgrades throughout including upgrades to the flooring, kitchens and baths.



The flooring is wood laminate throughout with ceramic tile in the wet areas and features all hard surface flooring and no carpet in any of the rooms.



The floor plan includes a foyer area at entrance, Large Living Room attached to the spacious Dining Room which is just off the Kitchen.



The Kitchen is open to the Family Room and includes granite counter-tops, plenty of cabinets and counter-space, a breakfast bar and a breakfast nook.



The Family room is open to Kitchen and includes a Fireplace and Wet Bar, with French doors leading to the Covered Patio and Pool area and there is also a Downstairs Half-Bath for convenience. To back is a covered patio area with pavers leading to a large screened-in enclosure area and sparkling swimming pool and spa with a view of the water (community pond) to the back.



Upstairs you are met with a Large Loft area which includes a corner office nook area. There is a large Master Bedroom with Tray ceiling and a HUGE Walk-in Closet, Updated Master Bath with dual vanities, built-in vanity area, separate shower and roman tub.



There are two more Bedrooms-one with a walk-in closet-and a updated shared Hall Bathroom.



This property also features tons of storage areas, including under the stairs storage, a 2-Car Garage with auto-opener, a newer AC system, laundry room with washer/dryer included and much more.



The gated Cedar Bend at Meadow Bend community includes a community pool and playground and is located just off Wyndham Lakes Blvd and is just minutes to the 417 (Greenway), the Lake Nona Medical City (about 8 minutes), with quick access to the Orlando International Airport (less than 15 minutes), and the Florida Turnpike.



Pets will be considered at this property on a case by case basis (no dangerous breeds as defined by Florida Insurance companies). Proof of a Renter's Insurance Policy is required to rent this property.



This property is currently occupied and will require an appointment to view. Please contact the office to schedule an appointment to view this property: (407) 476-0476. Please do not disturb the current residents.



Pool Service and Lawn Treatments included in the rental price.



Must see to fully appreciate all this property has to offer.



Call today for appointment to view: (407) 476-0476



Email us at: Rentals@FMGRealEstate.com



