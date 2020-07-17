Amenities

1802 Great Falls Way Available 07/31/20 ***AVAILABLE for move in 7/31/2020*** Beacon Park/La Cascada 4br 2ba on CORNER LOT with HUGE FENCED IN YARD!!! - ***AVAILABLE for move in 7/31/2020*** Beacon Park/La Cascada 4br 2ba on CORNER LOT with HUGE FENCED IN YARD!!! No carpet in this home, tile and laminate only. Formal living/dining room combo at entry, spacious kitchen with eating space and ISLAND COUNTER. Stainless steel appliances, crown molding on the cabinets, recessed lighting, and large pantry. WALK IN CLOSET in master bedroom, with double sinks, GARDEN TUB, and separate shower in the master bath. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. Large family room in rear of home, with sliding doors to the open patio in the back yard. Inside utility room with HE Washer and Dryer included. BRAND NEW AC system in May of 2020. Owner will consider up to 2 pets, max weight 45lbs each, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Community amenities include: WATERFRONT POOL, playgrounds, and park just a block from the home. Rent INCLUDES garbage pickup as well as LAWN CARE! LOCATION is convenient to LAKE NONA, UCF College of Medicine, FL-417, FL-528. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Book your appointment to view this home today!



***COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING***

https://showmojo.com/l/829c99f09c



(RLNE5896857)