All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 1802 Great Falls Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
1802 Great Falls Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1802 Great Falls Way

1802 Great Falls Way · (407) 405-3100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1802 Great Falls Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1802 Great Falls Way · Avail. Jul 31

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
1802 Great Falls Way Available 07/31/20 ***AVAILABLE for move in 7/31/2020*** Beacon Park/La Cascada 4br 2ba on CORNER LOT with HUGE FENCED IN YARD!!! - ***AVAILABLE for move in 7/31/2020*** Beacon Park/La Cascada 4br 2ba on CORNER LOT with HUGE FENCED IN YARD!!! No carpet in this home, tile and laminate only. Formal living/dining room combo at entry, spacious kitchen with eating space and ISLAND COUNTER. Stainless steel appliances, crown molding on the cabinets, recessed lighting, and large pantry. WALK IN CLOSET in master bedroom, with double sinks, GARDEN TUB, and separate shower in the master bath. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. Large family room in rear of home, with sliding doors to the open patio in the back yard. Inside utility room with HE Washer and Dryer included. BRAND NEW AC system in May of 2020. Owner will consider up to 2 pets, max weight 45lbs each, with increase in security deposit (no aggressive breeds). Community amenities include: WATERFRONT POOL, playgrounds, and park just a block from the home. Rent INCLUDES garbage pickup as well as LAWN CARE! LOCATION is convenient to LAKE NONA, UCF College of Medicine, FL-417, FL-528. Tenants will be required to obtain renter's insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Book your appointment to view this home today!

***COPY & PASTE LINK BELOW TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING***
https://showmojo.com/l/829c99f09c

(RLNE5896857)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Great Falls Way have any available units?
1802 Great Falls Way has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1802 Great Falls Way have?
Some of 1802 Great Falls Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Great Falls Way currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Great Falls Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Great Falls Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1802 Great Falls Way is pet friendly.
Does 1802 Great Falls Way offer parking?
No, 1802 Great Falls Way does not offer parking.
Does 1802 Great Falls Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Great Falls Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Great Falls Way have a pool?
Yes, 1802 Great Falls Way has a pool.
Does 1802 Great Falls Way have accessible units?
No, 1802 Great Falls Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Great Falls Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Great Falls Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1802 Great Falls Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1802 Great Falls Way has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1802 Great Falls Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Garages
Meadow Woods Apartments with GymsMeadow Woods Apartments with Parking
Meadow Woods Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FL
Edgewater, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FLThe Villages, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity