1774 BOGGY OAK LANE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 story home with a large open kitchen, huge loft, screened in patio, and 2 car garage! Don't miss this gorgeous home!



The master suite is large enough for for king size bed and all matching furniture. Larger than large master closet and the master bath boasts a soaker tub, walk in shower and a must have dual vanity.



The four guest bedrooms are on the upper level. Each bedroom has extra large closets with two additional bathrooms - one Jack and Jill.



Walk up the grand staircase to the LARGE bonus room.



Large 2 car garage to accommodate vehicles and extra space for storage Full size Washer/Dryer hookups on the lower level next to the master suite.



Welcome home to the Best of the Best!