All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
1774 BOGGY OAK LANE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:46 AM

1774 BOGGY OAK LANE

1774 Boggy Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1774 Boggy Oak Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5 bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 2 story home with a large open kitchen, huge loft, screened in patio, and 2 car garage! Don't miss this gorgeous home!

The master suite is large enough for for king size bed and all matching furniture. Larger than large master closet and the master bath boasts a soaker tub, walk in shower and a must have dual vanity.

The four guest bedrooms are on the upper level. Each bedroom has extra large closets with two additional bathrooms - one Jack and Jill.

Walk up the grand staircase to the LARGE bonus room.

Large 2 car garage to accommodate vehicles and extra space for storage Full size Washer/Dryer hookups on the lower level next to the master suite.

Welcome home to the Best of the Best!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE have any available units?
1774 BOGGY OAK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE have?
Some of 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1774 BOGGY OAK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE offers parking.
Does 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE have a pool?
No, 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE have accessible units?
No, 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1774 BOGGY OAK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 Bedroom ApartmentsMeadow Woods Apartments with Garages
Meadow Woods Apartments with GymsMeadow Woods Apartments with Parking
Meadow Woods Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLIndian Harbour Beach, FL
Edgewater, FLUniversity, FLFuller Heights, FLThe Villages, FLCocoa Beach, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLWilliamsburg, FLTavares, FLAuburndale, FLSatellite Beach, FLEustis, FLFairview Shores, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State College