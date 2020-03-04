1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

RENT REDUCED! SPACIOUS HOME IN FOREST RIDGE ORLANDO WITH RELAXING WATER VIEW FROM THE SCREENED PORCH. Enjoy your favorite drinks & foods and just relax! Excellent location! near 417 exit, Osceola Parkway, & Florida Turnpike. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping, Osceola Loop Mall, Orlando International Airport & Lake Nona medical city. This 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home features ceramic tile floors throughout, convenient fenced yard, large screened porch with additional concrete pads, formal dining room, large family room and living room, high ceilings, (11X17 master bedroom) with his & hers closets, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms (11X10). All appliances including washer and dryer. NO PETS! A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION!