All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT
Last updated March 4 2020 at 2:23 PM

1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT

1604 Golden Poppy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1604 Golden Poppy Court, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RENT REDUCED! SPACIOUS HOME IN FOREST RIDGE ORLANDO WITH RELAXING WATER VIEW FROM THE SCREENED PORCH. Enjoy your favorite drinks & foods and just relax! Excellent location! near 417 exit, Osceola Parkway, & Florida Turnpike. Close proximity to restaurants, shopping, Osceola Loop Mall, Orlando International Airport & Lake Nona medical city. This 3 bedrooms, 2 baths home features ceramic tile floors throughout, convenient fenced yard, large screened porch with additional concrete pads, formal dining room, large family room and living room, high ceilings, (11X17 master bedroom) with his & hers closets, 2nd and 3rd bedrooms (11X10). All appliances including washer and dryer. NO PETS! A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE! CALL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT have any available units?
1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT have?
Some of 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT offers parking.
Does 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT have a pool?
No, 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT have accessible units?
No, 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 GOLDEN POPPY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College