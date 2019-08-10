All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 14583 WARD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
14583 WARD ROAD
Last updated August 10 2019 at 3:09 PM

14583 WARD ROAD

14583 Ward Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14583 Ward Road, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For Rent $1950.00 per month. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2017 with a large Den, Family room and Beautiful Kitchen. Enjoy your custom kitchen with Quartz Counter tops, upgraded 42 inch cabinets, light fixtures, backsplash and room for a dining table. Walk into The large living room that is roomy enough to have the seating you desire with a connected Den/Office area. You will love the style, decorations and feel of this home and it is ready to move in. There is no need to look at other homes that will need repairs, this is a brand new home only 2 years old. With plenty of upgrades that are no longer available from the builder. It is perfectly located minutes form the Va hospital, lake nona, 417, airport and the loop area. Home features high 9.4 ceilings, Upgraded Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Flooring, Water softner, A reverse Osmosis system attached to the kitchen sink, hybrid energy efficient water heater, Covered extra Large exterior back porch and a large backyard the buts up to a private wooded lot with a partial fence. Enjoy community amenities such as a community pool, Dog Parks and a cabana. Come and take a look at this home before it goes under contract, you will not be disapointed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14583 WARD ROAD have any available units?
14583 WARD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14583 WARD ROAD have?
Some of 14583 WARD ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14583 WARD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
14583 WARD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14583 WARD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 14583 WARD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 14583 WARD ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 14583 WARD ROAD offers parking.
Does 14583 WARD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14583 WARD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14583 WARD ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 14583 WARD ROAD has a pool.
Does 14583 WARD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 14583 WARD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 14583 WARD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14583 WARD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 14583 WARD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 14583 WARD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College