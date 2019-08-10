14583 WARD ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For Rent $1950.00 per month. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home built in 2017 with a large Den, Family room and Beautiful Kitchen. Enjoy your custom kitchen with Quartz Counter tops, upgraded 42 inch cabinets, light fixtures, backsplash and room for a dining table. Walk into The large living room that is roomy enough to have the seating you desire with a connected Den/Office area. You will love the style, decorations and feel of this home and it is ready to move in. There is no need to look at other homes that will need repairs, this is a brand new home only 2 years old. With plenty of upgrades that are no longer available from the builder. It is perfectly located minutes form the Va hospital, lake nona, 417, airport and the loop area. Home features high 9.4 ceilings, Upgraded Luxury Vinyl Plank (LVP) Flooring, Water softner, A reverse Osmosis system attached to the kitchen sink, hybrid energy efficient water heater, Covered extra Large exterior back porch and a large backyard the buts up to a private wooded lot with a partial fence. Enjoy community amenities such as a community pool, Dog Parks and a cabana. Come and take a look at this home before it goes under contract, you will not be disapointed.