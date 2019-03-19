All apartments in Meadow Woods
14344 HUNTCLIFF PARK WAY

14344 Huntcliff Park Way · No Longer Available
Location

14344 Huntcliff Park Way, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Beautifully maintained 3 BR/2BA overlooking pond in quaint gated community. Light and Bright, Neutral colors and tile floors throughout the home. Kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Great room plan overlooking covered patio and additional patio with pavers. Spacious master suite with large wall in California closet, garden bath with separate shower and granite counters
Walking distance to Community pool, cabana and play ground. Easy access to major highways and shopping. Minutes from Airport, Lake Nona & Hunters Creek. Call for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

