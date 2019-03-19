14344 HUNTCLIFF PARK WAY

Amenities
Beautifully maintained 3 BR/2BA overlooking pond in quaint gated community. Light and Bright, Neutral colors and tile floors throughout the home. Kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counters. Great room plan overlooking covered patio and additional patio with pavers. Spacious master suite with large wall in California closet, garden bath with separate shower and granite counters
Walking distance to Community pool, cabana and play ground. Easy access to major highways and shopping. Minutes from Airport, Lake Nona & Hunters Creek. Call for appointment.