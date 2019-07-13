All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

14012 Fairwinds Court

14012 Fairwinds Court · No Longer Available
Location

14012 Fairwinds Court, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Center Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Two Story Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! Enjoy the community of La Ventana! With access to the community pool and backing onto a scenic conservation lot offering you a picturesque view and the ultimate in privacy. This two-story, four bedroom, three bathroom home offers a spacious open floor plan and a two car garage. The windows are tinted, letting in the perfect amount of light throughout the house. Some other irresistible features of this property include the gorgeous ceramic tiling throughout, volume ceilings, french doors and a closet pantry. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor and offers an oversized master suite. The master suite features a bathtub, separate walk-in shower, and dual vanities. This house is located in Meadow Woods and is close to schools, Town Center Blvd and Hunter Creek Golf Club. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 9TH!!!!!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE4925275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14012 Fairwinds Court have any available units?
14012 Fairwinds Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14012 Fairwinds Court have?
Some of 14012 Fairwinds Court's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14012 Fairwinds Court currently offering any rent specials?
14012 Fairwinds Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14012 Fairwinds Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14012 Fairwinds Court is pet friendly.
Does 14012 Fairwinds Court offer parking?
Yes, 14012 Fairwinds Court offers parking.
Does 14012 Fairwinds Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14012 Fairwinds Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14012 Fairwinds Court have a pool?
Yes, 14012 Fairwinds Court has a pool.
Does 14012 Fairwinds Court have accessible units?
No, 14012 Fairwinds Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14012 Fairwinds Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14012 Fairwinds Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14012 Fairwinds Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14012 Fairwinds Court has units with air conditioning.
