14012 Fairwinds Court

Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Beautiful 4 Bed 3 Bath Two Story Home for Rent in Orlando, FL! Enjoy the community of La Ventana! With access to the community pool and backing onto a scenic conservation lot offering you a picturesque view and the ultimate in privacy. This two-story, four bedroom, three bathroom home offers a spacious open floor plan and a two car garage. The windows are tinted, letting in the perfect amount of light throughout the house. Some other irresistible features of this property include the gorgeous ceramic tiling throughout, volume ceilings, french doors and a closet pantry. The master bedroom is conveniently located on the first floor and offers an oversized master suite. The master suite features a bathtub, separate walk-in shower, and dual vanities. This house is located in Meadow Woods and is close to schools, Town Center Blvd and Hunter Creek Golf Club. Pets are negotiable with owner approval. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE JULY 9TH!!!!!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



