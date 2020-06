Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

THIS IS A BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO CALL YOUR HOME!! ALL UPGRADED, BAMBOO FLOORS, ALL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, ALL ROOMS HAVE BUILT INS CLOSETS. ROOF IS ONLY 2 YEARS OLD, PRIVATE CORNER LOT AND PEACEFUL BACK PORCH/ LANAI VIEW.

SO MANY UPGRADES TO DESCRIBE. AVAILABLE NOW!