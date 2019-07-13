All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
12944 Boggy Pointe Dr
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:46 AM

12944 Boggy Pointe Dr

12944 Boggy Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12944 Boggy Pointe Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 08/01/19 Sawgrass Home for rent - 3bd/2bath plus bonus room - Property Id: 70143

Spacious 3 bd 2 bath home plus bonus room available in desirable Sawgrass community in Orlando, FL. Just minutes from Amazon facility, 417, Airport and Medical City in Lake Nona. Open floor plan with a great bonus room that could be an office, playroom or 4th bedroom. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, a jetted shower and garden tub. Large family room has custom built-ins with wall mounted TV included. Bright kitchen has a spacious island with pendant lights and walk in pantry, Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Homework is made easy with a built-in desk area off the kitchen. New flooring just installed. 2car garage fenced backyard. Wash/dryer is included. Neighborhood schools are within walking distance. Sawgrass community has great amenities; pool, playground, park,tennis courts and more. HOA is included in rent. Available 1 Aug.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/70143p
Property Id 70143

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5016737)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr have any available units?
12944 Boggy Pointe Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr have?
Some of 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12944 Boggy Pointe Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr offers parking.
Does 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr has a pool.
Does 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr have accessible units?
No, 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 12944 Boggy Pointe Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College