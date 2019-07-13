12944 Boggy Pointe Dr

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 Sawgrass Home for rent - 3bd/2bath plus bonus room - Property Id: 70143
Spacious 3 bd 2 bath home plus bonus room available in desirable Sawgrass community in Orlando, FL. Just minutes from Amazon facility, 417, Airport and Medical City in Lake Nona. Open floor plan with a great bonus room that could be an office, playroom or 4th bedroom. Master bedroom has large walk in closet. Master bath has dual sinks, a jetted shower and garden tub. Large family room has custom built-ins with wall mounted TV included. Bright kitchen has a spacious island with pendant lights and walk in pantry, Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Homework is made easy with a built-in desk area off the kitchen. New flooring just installed. 2car garage fenced backyard. Wash/dryer is included. Neighborhood schools are within walking distance. Sawgrass community has great amenities; pool, playground, park,tennis courts and more. HOA is included in rent. Available 1 Aug.
Property Id 70143
No Pets Allowed
