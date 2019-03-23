1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Pristine 3 bed 2.5 Bath townhome, in prime location. Downstairs offers separate Living & Family room areas, dining area and kitchen with an eat in kitchen to enjoy. Upstairs, your master suite awaits with large walk in closet, bathroom with garden tub and separate shower and private balcony. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a separate bathroom for guests. Property is located in the highly sought after Sawgrass Plantation community with great amenities including pool, 2 parks, well lit tennis, and basketball courts. Close proximity to Amazon, VA Hospital, UF Orlando Campus and Lake Nona. Contact today for a private showing.