1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:23 PM

1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE

1268 Honey Blossom Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1268 Honey Blossom Drive, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Pristine 3 bed 2.5 Bath townhome, in prime location. Downstairs offers separate Living & Family room areas, dining area and kitchen with an eat in kitchen to enjoy. Upstairs, your master suite awaits with large walk in closet, bathroom with garden tub and separate shower and private balcony. There are 2 additional bedrooms and a separate bathroom for guests. Property is located in the highly sought after Sawgrass Plantation community with great amenities including pool, 2 parks, well lit tennis, and basketball courts. Close proximity to Amazon, VA Hospital, UF Orlando Campus and Lake Nona. Contact today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have any available units?
1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have?
Some of 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1268 HONEY BLOSSOM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
