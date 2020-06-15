All apartments in Meadow Woods
1219 Caribbean Cove Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1219 Caribbean Cove Court

1219 Caribbean Cove Court · (407) 378-2800 ext. 1029
Location

1219 Caribbean Cove Court, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1219 Caribbean Cove Court · Avail. now

$1,397

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1149 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
3BR 2BA Single level, Ground floor, End unit Condo close to OIA, Private Enclosed Patio! - Location, Location, Location!! This 3BR 2BA single level, ground floor, end unit condo is close to superb shopping and restaurants. You are minutes away from major roadways, OIA, Theme Parks, Celebration and Medical City. Tucked away in the cozy community of Island Cove which has a community pool. The condo features all tile flooring in the main living areas and master bedroom. The screened in lanai is large enough to consider this another living space. All parking is assigned.

The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a walk in closet. The additional guest bedrooms are a great size with ample closet space. All the bathrooms are upgraded with custom vanities and decorative wall treatments. The kitchen is light and airy with a pass through opening to the dining and living areas. The kitchen includes a pantry.

Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in the perfect Orlando location!

Schools
Elementary school: Oakshire Elem
Middle school: Meadow Wood Middle
High school: Cypress Creek High School

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve:

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

Orlandopropertymanagementpros.com

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home a minimum of 72 hours for scheduling please - it will NOT last long!

$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies
$175 Maximum Fee for Service Requests - Ask Agent

HOA Restrictions and Fees may apply - Ask Agent.

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 407-378-2800 to see this property.
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Caribbean Cove Court have any available units?
1219 Caribbean Cove Court has a unit available for $1,397 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1219 Caribbean Cove Court have?
Some of 1219 Caribbean Cove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Caribbean Cove Court currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Caribbean Cove Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Caribbean Cove Court pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Caribbean Cove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 1219 Caribbean Cove Court offer parking?
Yes, 1219 Caribbean Cove Court does offer parking.
Does 1219 Caribbean Cove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Caribbean Cove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Caribbean Cove Court have a pool?
Yes, 1219 Caribbean Cove Court has a pool.
Does 1219 Caribbean Cove Court have accessible units?
No, 1219 Caribbean Cove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Caribbean Cove Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1219 Caribbean Cove Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1219 Caribbean Cove Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1219 Caribbean Cove Court does not have units with air conditioning.
