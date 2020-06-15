1219 Caribbean Cove Court

Amenities

3BR 2BA Single level, Ground floor, End unit Condo close to OIA, Private Enclosed Patio! - Location, Location, Location!! This 3BR 2BA single level, ground floor, end unit condo is close to superb shopping and restaurants. You are minutes away from major roadways, OIA, Theme Parks, Celebration and Medical City. Tucked away in the cozy community of Island Cove which has a community pool. The condo features all tile flooring in the main living areas and master bedroom. The screened in lanai is large enough to consider this another living space. All parking is assigned.



The master bedroom has a private bathroom with a walk in closet. The additional guest bedrooms are a great size with ample closet space. All the bathrooms are upgraded with custom vanities and decorative wall treatments. The kitchen is light and airy with a pass through opening to the dining and living areas. The kitchen includes a pantry.



Don't miss out on this opportunity to live in the perfect Orlando location!



Schools

Elementary school: Oakshire Elem

Middle school: Meadow Wood Middle

High school: Cypress Creek High School



$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

$175 Maximum Fee for Service Requests - Ask Agent



HOA Restrictions and Fees may apply - Ask Agent.



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



No Pets Allowed



