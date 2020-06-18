All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

12096 Scrub Palm Lane

12096 Scrub Palm Lane · (407) 772-5555
Location

12096 Scrub Palm Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12096 Scrub Palm Lane · Avail. Jul 1

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1946 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
12096 Scrub Palm Lane Available 07/01/20 Recently Constructed 4BD/2.5BA Townhome in Sawgrass Plantation! - This recently constructed town home is conveniently located a few minutes from the Orlando International Airport, Amazon, Lake Nona Medical City in the Sawgrass Plantation Townhome community! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1,946 sqft, Banyan/floor plan, two-story town home is ready for you to call home! The town home features an open floor plan with ceramic tile flooring throughout the first floor living area, kitchen, dining room, bathrooms and laundry room. The kitchen features upgraded 42" cabinetry with crown molding, quartz counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen bar area for seating, large closet pantry and stainless steel appliances including the refrigerator, range, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. The kitchen, living room and dining room enjoy plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel accentuated by the volume ceilings and sliding glass doors leading to the rear covered patio. On the second floor, you will find the master bedroom and guest bedrooms, guest bath, inside utility room and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. The master bedroom suite is separated from the guest rooms giving it a very private feel and with an en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, separate garden tub, a spacious walk-in closet and plush carpeting-everything one could ask for in a master bedroom suite! The guest bedrooms are both well-sized with plenty of closet space with easy access to the guest bathroom. An over-sized two-car garage with automatic door opener, covered, open patio overlooking the backyard area and high efficiency AC and hot water heater and included high-end, full-size washer and dryer, Ring video doorbell, front door smart lock, security system (security service/monitoring not included) and a community pool, playground, swimming pool, tennis courts, basketball court, Community Clubhouse and soccer field round out this recently constructed town home. With easy access to major roadways such as 417, Florida's Turnpike, 528, Orange Avenue, the Orlando International Airport, shopping, dining and entertainment this is a wonderful place to call home!

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 35 pounds. Applicants are required to fill out a separate Pet Application or Support Animal Verification by visiting https://innovativerealtyfl.petscreening.com. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

ATTENTION: Innovative Realty does not post ads on Craigslist! Recently scam artists have been stealing rental listings, lowering the price and posting fake ads online, especially on Craigslist, and posing as the landlords. Beware of out of state phone numbers or Google Voice numbers. If you've been speaking with anyone other than Innovative Realty, been given a lockbox access code by a third party, asked to send money payable to anyone but Innovative Realty, LLC-- it is a scam!

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, and rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty at (407) 772-5555.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

(RLNE5269050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12096 Scrub Palm Lane have any available units?
12096 Scrub Palm Lane has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12096 Scrub Palm Lane have?
Some of 12096 Scrub Palm Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12096 Scrub Palm Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12096 Scrub Palm Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12096 Scrub Palm Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12096 Scrub Palm Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12096 Scrub Palm Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12096 Scrub Palm Lane does offer parking.
Does 12096 Scrub Palm Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12096 Scrub Palm Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12096 Scrub Palm Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12096 Scrub Palm Lane has a pool.
Does 12096 Scrub Palm Lane have accessible units?
No, 12096 Scrub Palm Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12096 Scrub Palm Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12096 Scrub Palm Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12096 Scrub Palm Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12096 Scrub Palm Lane has units with air conditioning.
