5310 LIME AVENUE
Last updated March 24 2020 at 1:53 AM

5310 LIME AVENUE

5310 Lime Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5310 Lime Avenue, Mango, FL 33584

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated duplex in Seffner for rent ( water and trash landscaping included). Brand new floor, new painting. Convenient location.
Only 5312 unit is available. 5310 unit is being rented.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5310 LIME AVENUE have any available units?
5310 LIME AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mango, FL.
What amenities does 5310 LIME AVENUE have?
Some of 5310 LIME AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5310 LIME AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5310 LIME AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5310 LIME AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5310 LIME AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mango.
Does 5310 LIME AVENUE offer parking?
No, 5310 LIME AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 5310 LIME AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5310 LIME AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5310 LIME AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5310 LIME AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5310 LIME AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5310 LIME AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5310 LIME AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5310 LIME AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5310 LIME AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5310 LIME AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

