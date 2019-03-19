Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4631 LIMERICK DRIVE
4631 Limerick Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4631 Limerick Drive, Mango, FL 33610
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Townhouse close to 75/I-4 intersection. Easy highway access, leading to downtown Tampa, Clearwater or Orlando.
Water included it.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE have any available units?
4631 LIMERICK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mango, FL
.
What amenities does 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE have?
Some of 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4631 LIMERICK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mango
.
Does 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4631 LIMERICK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
