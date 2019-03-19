All apartments in Mango
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4631 LIMERICK DRIVE

4631 Limerick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4631 Limerick Drive, Mango, FL 33610

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Townhouse close to 75/I-4 intersection. Easy highway access, leading to downtown Tampa, Clearwater or Orlando.
Water included it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

