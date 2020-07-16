All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:31 AM

9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE

9009 Heritage Sound Drive · (941) 587-5667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9009 Heritage Sound Drive, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2052 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautifully turnkey furnished River Strand home available for rent. This roomy 3 bedroom plus a den/office, 2 bathroom home features a living room/dining room combination and separate family room/kitchen combination with a built in desk. Kitchen features corian counter tops, stainless appliances, island with breakfast bar and eat in area. Master bedroom has an attached den, large walk in closet, en suite bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, shower and water closet. Master bedroom has a king sized bed. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. First guest bedroom has a queen sized bed and second guest bedroom has two twin beds. Televisions in all bedrooms and the living room. The home has a private caged salt water pool with hot tub. Home has a laundry room with utility sink and a two car garage (ONLY ONE SPOT AVAILABLE). Home is located in a gated community. Community amenities include: clubhouse with indoor and outdoor dining, conference rooms, billiards, fitness center, resort style pool, jacuzzi, 27-hole, championship golf course and 8 Har-tru Tennis Courts. Membership transfer fee is $347.75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE have any available units?
9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE have?
Some of 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE has a pool.
Does 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E
Bradenton, FL 34203
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity