9009 HERITAGE SOUND DRIVE

Beautifully turnkey furnished River Strand home available for rent. This roomy 3 bedroom plus a den/office, 2 bathroom home features a living room/dining room combination and separate family room/kitchen combination with a built in desk. Kitchen features corian counter tops, stainless appliances, island with breakfast bar and eat in area. Master bedroom has an attached den, large walk in closet, en suite bathroom with double sinks, garden tub, shower and water closet. Master bedroom has a king sized bed. Guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. First guest bedroom has a queen sized bed and second guest bedroom has two twin beds. Televisions in all bedrooms and the living room. The home has a private caged salt water pool with hot tub. Home has a laundry room with utility sink and a two car garage (ONLY ONE SPOT AVAILABLE). Home is located in a gated community. Community amenities include: clubhouse with indoor and outdoor dining, conference rooms, billiards, fitness center, resort style pool, jacuzzi, 27-hole, championship golf course and 8 Har-tru Tennis Courts. Membership transfer fee is $347.75.