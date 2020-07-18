All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

9004 Hammock Edge Pl

9004 Hammock Edge Court · No Longer Available
Location

9004 Hammock Edge Court, Manatee County, FL 34212

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Located in the Gated community of River Strand Golf and Country Club, this rare find is a golf lover's dream! Treat yourself to the Florida lifestyle you have been dreaming of in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. The open floor plan makes this over 1,800 sq ft home feel extra spacious and creates an ideal area for entertaining. Glass doors in the living area allow plenty of natural light to come in; they open on to the large screened lanai. Your private lanai is the perfect spot to enjoy the year-round warm weather while taking in the tranquil view of a lush tropical preserve. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded appliances, and a breakfast bar for casual dining. The large family room has custom painted tray ceiling adding a luxurious feel. The over-sized master suite offers a relaxing preserve view with sliders leading out to the lanai, walk-in closet, and master bath with a garden tub, separate shower stall, and his and her sinks. The upgraded wood vinyl plank flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, is sure to match any decor. There is even a separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Oversized two car garage with lots of storage. Pets considered, but no dangerous breeds.

River Strand Golf and Country Club is the perfect golf and luxury-living community in the Greater Sarasota area. Residents are treated to Unlimited golf privileges on an Arthur Hills designed course (just pay cart fees), lighted tennis courts, resort style swimming pool, restaurants, and a well-equipped fitness center. A one-time membership transfer fee is required. Lawn care is included, giving you even more time to take advantage of the fantastic amenities. You won't want to miss out on this one, call to schedule your showing today!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.
Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9004 Hammock Edge Pl have any available units?
9004 Hammock Edge Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 9004 Hammock Edge Pl have?
Some of 9004 Hammock Edge Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9004 Hammock Edge Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9004 Hammock Edge Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9004 Hammock Edge Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9004 Hammock Edge Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 9004 Hammock Edge Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9004 Hammock Edge Pl offers parking.
Does 9004 Hammock Edge Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9004 Hammock Edge Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9004 Hammock Edge Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9004 Hammock Edge Pl has a pool.
Does 9004 Hammock Edge Pl have accessible units?
No, 9004 Hammock Edge Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9004 Hammock Edge Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9004 Hammock Edge Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9004 Hammock Edge Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9004 Hammock Edge Pl has units with air conditioning.
