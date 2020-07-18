9004 Hammock Edge Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Located in the Gated community of River Strand Golf and Country Club, this rare find is a golf lover's dream! Treat yourself to the Florida lifestyle you have been dreaming of in this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. The open floor plan makes this over 1,800 sq ft home feel extra spacious and creates an ideal area for entertaining. Glass doors in the living area allow plenty of natural light to come in; they open on to the large screened lanai. Your private lanai is the perfect spot to enjoy the year-round warm weather while taking in the tranquil view of a lush tropical preserve. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, upgraded appliances, and a breakfast bar for casual dining. The large family room has custom painted tray ceiling adding a luxurious feel. The over-sized master suite offers a relaxing preserve view with sliders leading out to the lanai, walk-in closet, and master bath with a garden tub, separate shower stall, and his and her sinks. The upgraded wood vinyl plank flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms, is sure to match any decor. There is even a separate laundry room with full-size washer and dryer. Oversized two car garage with lots of storage. Pets considered, but no dangerous breeds.



River Strand Golf and Country Club is the perfect golf and luxury-living community in the Greater Sarasota area. Residents are treated to Unlimited golf privileges on an Arthur Hills designed course (just pay cart fees), lighted tennis courts, resort style swimming pool, restaurants, and a well-equipped fitness center. A one-time membership transfer fee is required. Lawn care is included, giving you even more time to take advantage of the fantastic amenities. You won't want to miss out on this one, call to schedule your showing today!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC.



