Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse available in the gated community of Willowbrook in Lakewood Ranch. Kitchen features granite counter tops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The spacious living area has sliders that open to a screened lanai with lovely preserve view. Both bedrooms have private baths, lots of closet space and natural light. There is a large sundeck off of the master bedroom. Third floor laundry room and a very large 2 car tandem garage with lots of storage space. Willowbrook has a community pool and is conveniently located close to restaurants, shopping and the areas beautiful beaches.