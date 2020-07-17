All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM

8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP

8859 White Sage Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

8859 White Sage Loop, Manatee County, FL 34202

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom end unit town home with a bright, open floor plan in the middle of Lakewood Ranchl! This lovely home is located in a gated community of Willowbrook. Very convenient to the UTC Mall, I-75, Gulf Beaches, Dining, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Main Street and so much more! This home has a very large Great Room. The spacious kitchen and has ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood cabinets and plenty of room for a large dining table, sliding glass doors and windows that open up on to the balcony that overlooks the preserve area. Finishing out the main level is a powder room. The washer and dryer are located on the bedroom level for convenience. The master suite has sliding glass doors that lead to a private sundeck overlooking the preserve area. 2 bedrooms share another bath. A large two car tandem garage with lots of storage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP have any available units?
8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP have?
Some of 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP offers parking.
Does 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP have a pool?
No, 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave
Bradenton, FL 34211
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E
Bradenton, FL 34203

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus