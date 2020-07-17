8859 WHITE SAGE LOOP

Amenities

Beautiful spacious 3 bedroom end unit town home with a bright, open floor plan in the middle of Lakewood Ranchl! This lovely home is located in a gated community of Willowbrook. Very convenient to the UTC Mall, I-75, Gulf Beaches, Dining, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Main Street and so much more! This home has a very large Great Room. The spacious kitchen and has ceramic tile, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wood cabinets and plenty of room for a large dining table, sliding glass doors and windows that open up on to the balcony that overlooks the preserve area. Finishing out the main level is a powder room. The washer and dryer are located on the bedroom level for convenience. The master suite has sliding glass doors that lead to a private sundeck overlooking the preserve area. 2 bedrooms share another bath. A large two car tandem garage with lots of storage space.