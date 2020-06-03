All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:34 PM

8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E

8557 54th Avenue Circle East · (941) 724-4989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8557 54th Avenue Circle East, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1816 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. Villa in a Gated Community at Rosedale Country Club. This villa has 2 bed, 3 baths, loft, office, 2 car garage with hot tub property is turnkey furnished. Situated on a lake in a quiet country club setting. Kitchen, dining room, and living room encompass large area with vaulted ceiling. French doors provide entry to master bedroom, bath and walk-in closet. Season rate $3600. Off-season rate $2300 and tenant will be billed for utilities off season. Please call for availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E have any available units?
8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E have?
Some of 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E currently offering any rent specials?
8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E pet-friendly?
No, 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E offer parking?
Yes, 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E offers parking.
Does 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E have a pool?
No, 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E does not have a pool.
Does 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E have accessible units?
No, 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E does not have accessible units.
Does 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E does not have units with air conditioning.
