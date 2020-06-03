8557 54TH AVENUE CIRCLE E

Amenities
AVAILABLE SUMMER & FALL 2020. Villa in a Gated Community at Rosedale Country Club. This villa has 2 bed, 3 baths, loft, office, 2 car garage with hot tub property is turnkey furnished. Situated on a lake in a quiet country club setting. Kitchen, dining room, and living room encompass large area with vaulted ceiling. French doors provide entry to master bedroom, bath and walk-in closet. Season rate $3600. Off-season rate $2300 and tenant will be billed for utilities off season. Please call for availability.