8432 Misty Morning Court

3BR/2Bath Lakeview Rental or Rent-to-Own Home!

NEW tile roof contracted for, will be installed as soon as the tiles arrive! Spectacular sunsets await from many rooms of this 3/2 with formal home office featuring oversized built-ins. Double front doors with etched glass majestically welcome you to this executive style home nestled into a private preserve/lakeview lot with Western rear exposure. Dark cherry wood laminate floors give a rich feeling of natural warmth and crown molding, vaulted ceilings in the great room offer a voluminous airiness to the light and bright living areas. Kitchen features BRAND NEW SS appliances, gas stove, French door bottom freezer refrigerator, 42" upper maple cabinets with crown molding, tons of counter space and large breakfast area overlooking lanai/lake. Home is ideally situated within the community, close to the side gate which takes you to LWR Blvd and Main ST...Edgewater offers a canoe/kayak storage on Lake Uhlein which can be traveled to the shores of ALL the excitement on Main St. Beautifully maintained and charming gated community of LWR offers one of the lowest fees, $129/annually and MOST convenient locations to all things LWR/Sarasota!

We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.

