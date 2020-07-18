All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 29 2020 at 6:42 PM

8432 Misty Morning Court

8432 Misty Morning Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2017645
Location

8432 Misty Morning Court, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,590

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 3107 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
3BR/2Bath Lakeview Rental or Rent-to-Own Home!
NEW tile roof contracted for, will be installed as soon as the tiles arrive! Spectacular sunsets await from many rooms of this 3/2 with formal home office featuring oversized built-ins. Double front doors with etched glass majestically welcome you to this executive style home nestled into a private preserve/lakeview lot with Western rear exposure. Dark cherry wood laminate floors give a rich feeling of natural warmth and crown molding, vaulted ceilings in the great room offer a voluminous airiness to the light and bright living areas. Kitchen features BRAND NEW SS appliances, gas stove, French door bottom freezer refrigerator, 42" upper maple cabinets with crown molding, tons of counter space and large breakfast area overlooking lanai/lake. Home is ideally situated within the community, close to the side gate which takes you to LWR Blvd and Main ST...Edgewater offers a canoe/kayak storage on Lake Uhlein which can be traveled to the shores of ALL the excitement on Main St. Beautifully maintained and charming gated community of LWR offers one of the lowest fees, $129/annually and MOST convenient locations to all things LWR/Sarasota!
We have dozens of pet-friendly, Rent and Rent2Own homes to choose from throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. This is just one of them. All of our homes can be Rented, Purchased, or Rent-to-Own. We do not accept Section 8 vouchers.
Listing courtesy of COLDWELL BANKER REALTY
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8432 Misty Morning Court have any available units?
8432 Misty Morning Court has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8432 Misty Morning Court have?
Some of 8432 Misty Morning Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8432 Misty Morning Court currently offering any rent specials?
8432 Misty Morning Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8432 Misty Morning Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8432 Misty Morning Court is pet friendly.
Does 8432 Misty Morning Court offer parking?
No, 8432 Misty Morning Court does not offer parking.
Does 8432 Misty Morning Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8432 Misty Morning Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8432 Misty Morning Court have a pool?
No, 8432 Misty Morning Court does not have a pool.
Does 8432 Misty Morning Court have accessible units?
No, 8432 Misty Morning Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8432 Misty Morning Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8432 Misty Morning Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8432 Misty Morning Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8432 Misty Morning Court does not have units with air conditioning.
