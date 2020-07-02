All apartments in Manatee County
8325 38TH STREET CIRCLE E
8325 38TH STREET CIRCLE E

8325 38th Street Circle East · (941) 587-5667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8325 38th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1389 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
trash valet
Beautiful turnkey furnished condo located in Serenata. This former model unit is located on the first floor and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, open floor plan and split bedrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet and an on suite bathroom with a tub/shower combination. The guest bedrooms each have queen sized beds and walk in closets. The guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. The kitchen has a closet pantry, plenty of counter space for food prep and cooking and a breakfast bar. Separate living room/dining room combination. Screened in lanai looks out over a lake. Serenata has many amenities including gated security, heated community pool, tennis courts, 24 hour fitness center, clubhouse with billiard room, library and full kitchen, valet trash pickup as well as a car wash area for your convenience. No pets allowed. Will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

