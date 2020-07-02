8325 38TH STREET CIRCLE E

Amenities

Beautiful turnkey furnished condo located in Serenata. This former model unit is located on the first floor and has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, laundry room, open floor plan and split bedrooms. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet and an on suite bathroom with a tub/shower combination. The guest bedrooms each have queen sized beds and walk in closets. The guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. The kitchen has a closet pantry, plenty of counter space for food prep and cooking and a breakfast bar. Separate living room/dining room combination. Screened in lanai looks out over a lake. Serenata has many amenities including gated security, heated community pool, tennis courts, 24 hour fitness center, clubhouse with billiard room, library and full kitchen, valet trash pickup as well as a car wash area for your convenience. No pets allowed. Will not last long.