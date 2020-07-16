All apartments in Manatee County
8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

8205 Grand Estuary Trail · (888) 534-1116
Location

8205 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,725

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
River Strand Golf and Country Club. Ready, set, enjoy! This convenient first floor condo is a beautifully decorated, fully equipped with everything including in home washer and dryer, cable and WIFI. Just unpack your personal things, including golf clubs, and relax. Sit on your screened in lanai overlooking the lake and golf course for a pleasant time. Full membership with a low $200.00 transfer fee includes 27 holes of championship golf, {you only pay cart rental fee} 8 hard-tru lighted tennis courts, 8 pickleball courts basketball courts, two resort style swimming pools, spa, fitness center, restaurant, bars and community pool also. This location is close to the airport, beaches, shopping downtown Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch Main Street. Rate for Seasonal Jan-April $3795 per Month. Available May 1, 2020. Showings available via virtual tour, click this link: http://view.paradym.com/4095028/sk/202

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have any available units?
8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have?
Some of 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offer parking?
No, 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has a pool.
Does 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
