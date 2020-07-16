8205 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

Amenities

River Strand Golf and Country Club. Ready, set, enjoy! This convenient first floor condo is a beautifully decorated, fully equipped with everything including in home washer and dryer, cable and WIFI. Just unpack your personal things, including golf clubs, and relax. Sit on your screened in lanai overlooking the lake and golf course for a pleasant time. Full membership with a low $200.00 transfer fee includes 27 holes of championship golf, {you only pay cart rental fee} 8 hard-tru lighted tennis courts, 8 pickleball courts basketball courts, two resort style swimming pools, spa, fitness center, restaurant, bars and community pool also. This location is close to the airport, beaches, shopping downtown Sarasota and Lakewood Ranch Main Street. Rate for Seasonal Jan-April $3795 per Month. Available May 1, 2020. Showings available via virtual tour, click this link: http://view.paradym.com/4095028/sk/202