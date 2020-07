Amenities

Incredible turnkey furnished villa in University Park available immediately. This villa is located on the golf course and has a view of a lake with a large lanai for relaxing and watching the golfing action. Owner has recently meticulously decorated this unit to perfection in a beautiful nautical decor, and it features an open plan in the main living area, updated kitchen with a private porch with barbeque. This large villa features a master suite that has views of the golf course and a luxury master bath. The second bedroom has two single beds and the third bedroom/office has a queen sized sofa sleeper. Stay in this world renowned golfing community and enjoy all the local restaurants and shopping on the University Parkway corridor. TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL RENTAL UNIVERSITY PARK SARASOTA BRADENTON FLORIDA