All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7905 RIO BELLA PLACE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:11 AM

7905 RIO BELLA PLACE

7905 Rio Bella Place · (941) 224-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7905 Rio Bella Place, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1967 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Beautifully decorated 2 bed, 2 bath plus den one story single family home with heated pool and spa and lake views. Everything new. This home is spacious and serene with eating space in the kitchen as well as a separate dining room. The large screened lanai offers plenty of space to entertain or enjoy a book poolside in a private, natural setting. Great location convenient to the new University Town Center Mall, dining, golfing and all the fun things the University Park area has to offer for your vacation stay in the warm winter Florida sun.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE have any available units?
7905 RIO BELLA PLACE has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7905 RIO BELLA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE offer parking?
No, 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE has a pool.
Does 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7905 RIO BELLA PLACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sarasota South
4515 26th St W
South Bradenton, FL 34207
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave
Bradenton, FL 34211
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity