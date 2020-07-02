All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7408 6TH AVENUE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7408 6TH AVENUE NW
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:24 PM

7408 6TH AVENUE NW

7408 6th Avenue Northwest · (941) 224-5015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7408 6th Avenue Northwest, Manatee County, FL 34209

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,295

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1809 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Luxury Furnished Pool Home 5 mi to Anna Maria Island! "Coastal Retreat" is newly furnished to with lawn and pool care included. Available for 8-12 months (rate on listing in an annual rate which rises if 8-11 months) House is a very comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bath for 2 to 6! Private, fully fenced & spacious backyard oasis, lushly landscaped for privacy. Sparkling heated pool with spa! Large, screened lanai area with Weber gas grill. Secure fenced, private boat parking or RV on site to the east of the home. Boat ramp very close to home. This spacious coastal home is fully furnished, large pool-view family room, flat-screen “Smart” TV’s, office/desk area to catch up on work. The expansive, screened patio overlooking the large heated pool and spa is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the beautiful Florida weather.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7408 6TH AVENUE NW have any available units?
7408 6TH AVENUE NW has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7408 6TH AVENUE NW have?
Some of 7408 6TH AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7408 6TH AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
7408 6TH AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7408 6TH AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 7408 6TH AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7408 6TH AVENUE NW offer parking?
Yes, 7408 6TH AVENUE NW offers parking.
Does 7408 6TH AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7408 6TH AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7408 6TH AVENUE NW have a pool?
Yes, 7408 6TH AVENUE NW has a pool.
Does 7408 6TH AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 7408 6TH AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 7408 6TH AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7408 6TH AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 7408 6TH AVENUE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 7408 6TH AVENUE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7408 6TH AVENUE NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
TGM Palm Aire
6104 Turnbury Park Dr
Sarasota, FL 34243
Oasis at Belmont Park
4300 18th St E
Bradenton, FL 34203

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity