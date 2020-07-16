All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7351 Black Walnut Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7351 Black Walnut Way
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

7351 Black Walnut Way

7351 Black Walnut Way · (941) 462-2894
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7351 Black Walnut Way, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,699

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Furnished townhome with utilities included. Featuring two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Enjoy relaxing at the inviting community pool or sit outside on one of the three lanais. Willowbrook is a gated community with-in Lakewood Ranch. Convenient to I-75, UTC Mall, Airports, beaches, shopping, golf and restaurants. First, and security deposit and approved background check required to move in.

Amenities: Community Pool, Gated Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7351 Black Walnut Way have any available units?
7351 Black Walnut Way has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7351 Black Walnut Way have?
Some of 7351 Black Walnut Way's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7351 Black Walnut Way currently offering any rent specials?
7351 Black Walnut Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7351 Black Walnut Way pet-friendly?
No, 7351 Black Walnut Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7351 Black Walnut Way offer parking?
No, 7351 Black Walnut Way does not offer parking.
Does 7351 Black Walnut Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7351 Black Walnut Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7351 Black Walnut Way have a pool?
Yes, 7351 Black Walnut Way has a pool.
Does 7351 Black Walnut Way have accessible units?
No, 7351 Black Walnut Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7351 Black Walnut Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7351 Black Walnut Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7351 Black Walnut Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7351 Black Walnut Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7351 Black Walnut Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Springs at Palma Sola
4601 66th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr
Bradenton, FL 34208

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity