All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE

7139 Boca Grove Place · (941) 587-5667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7139 Boca Grove Place, Manatee County, FL 34202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1552 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful Lakewood Ranch Country Club condo located in Boca Grove. This neat as a pin, builder's model, 2nd floor turnkey furnished condo has it all. The condo has 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, 12 ft. vaulted ceilings, crown molding, split floor plan, tile throughout, instant hot water and a reverse osmosis water system. The kitchen has Corian counter tops, lots of cabinets, closet pantry, stainless appliances, breakfast nook and a breakfast bar. Dining room/living room/kitchen combination. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, double closets, on suite bathroom with a stall shower and double sinks. The master bedroom view is of the golf course and lake and has a door that leads directly to the lanai. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed. The guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. The tranquil screened lanai is perfect for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine as you watch the birds and wildlife at the pond as well as golfers go by. One car garage which allows for one car to park inside and the driveway for a second car. Two cars maximum per HOA rules. The Boca Grove amenities include a community pool, hot tub and club house. Basic cable, internet and water included in the rent. Annual rental only. No pets allowed. This is Lakewood Ranch Country Club living at it's finest. Call today to schedule a showing as this will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE have any available units?
7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE have?
Some of 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE offers parking.
Does 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE has a pool.
Does 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West
Bradenton, FL 34205
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave
Bradenton, FL 34211
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity