7139 BOCA GROVE PLACE

Beautiful Lakewood Ranch Country Club condo located in Boca Grove. This neat as a pin, builder's model, 2nd floor turnkey furnished condo has it all. The condo has 2 bedrooms plus a den, 2 bathrooms, laundry room, 12 ft. vaulted ceilings, crown molding, split floor plan, tile throughout, instant hot water and a reverse osmosis water system. The kitchen has Corian counter tops, lots of cabinets, closet pantry, stainless appliances, breakfast nook and a breakfast bar. Dining room/living room/kitchen combination. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, double closets, on suite bathroom with a stall shower and double sinks. The master bedroom view is of the golf course and lake and has a door that leads directly to the lanai. The guest bedroom has a queen sized bed. The guest bathroom has a tub/shower combination. The tranquil screened lanai is perfect for your morning coffee or evening glass of wine as you watch the birds and wildlife at the pond as well as golfers go by. One car garage which allows for one car to park inside and the driveway for a second car. Two cars maximum per HOA rules. The Boca Grove amenities include a community pool, hot tub and club house. Basic cable, internet and water included in the rent. Annual rental only. No pets allowed. This is Lakewood Ranch Country Club living at it's finest. Call today to schedule a showing as this will not last long.