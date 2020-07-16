All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

7020 SCRUB JAY WAY

7020 Scrub Jay Way · (888) 534-1116
Location

7020 Scrub Jay Way, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1368 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
media room
Very popular location in Tara Preserve golf community. Pristine 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in Cypress Strand offers a large screened lanai with unobstructed view of private lake. Split layout with oversized tub in master bathroom and large walk in closet. Plenty of cabinet and counter space in the walk through kitchen. Very quiet setting but close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Easy access to I-75, just one exit north of University Parkway where downtown Lakewood Ranch offers a movie theater, entertainment and fantastic restaurants. Owner requires 90 day minimum and NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY have any available units?
7020 SCRUB JAY WAY has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY have?
Some of 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7020 SCRUB JAY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY offers parking.
Does 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY have a pool?
No, 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY have accessible units?
No, 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7020 SCRUB JAY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
