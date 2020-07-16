All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:58 PM

6912 DREWRYS BLUFF

6912 Drewrys Bluff · (941) 685-7782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6912 Drewrys Bluff, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with garage overlooking Tara Golf Course with park-like setting. This home is sun-filled, open and spacious with high ceilings, light and bright. Sit on your lanai and watch Florida's many types of birds and follow the golfers in their games. Want to participate in country club activities? Tara Country Club offers golf, tennis, huge heated pool & fitness center. Meet your friends at the lounge or dine at the beautiful country club overlooking the private golf course. Easy drive to SEVERAL FAMOUS WHITE-SAND BEACHES! Love to shop? Tara is located minutes to the renown UTC Mall, numerous restaurants & shops, I-75, and so much more! No pets allowed for tenants (so sorry!). This lovely home is available through December 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF have any available units?
6912 DREWRYS BLUFF has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF have?
Some of 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF currently offering any rent specials?
6912 DREWRYS BLUFF is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF pet-friendly?
No, 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF offer parking?
Yes, 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF offers parking.
Does 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF have a pool?
Yes, 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF has a pool.
Does 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF have accessible units?
No, 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF does not have accessible units.
Does 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF has units with dishwashers.
Does 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF have units with air conditioning?
No, 6912 DREWRYS BLUFF does not have units with air conditioning.
