6912 DREWRYS BLUFF

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with garage overlooking Tara Golf Course with park-like setting. This home is sun-filled, open and spacious with high ceilings, light and bright. Sit on your lanai and watch Florida's many types of birds and follow the golfers in their games. Want to participate in country club activities? Tara Country Club offers golf, tennis, huge heated pool & fitness center. Meet your friends at the lounge or dine at the beautiful country club overlooking the private golf course. Easy drive to SEVERAL FAMOUS WHITE-SAND BEACHES! Love to shop? Tara is located minutes to the renown UTC Mall, numerous restaurants & shops, I-75, and so much more! No pets allowed for tenants (so sorry!). This lovely home is available through December 2020.