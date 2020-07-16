6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

Amenities
Beautiful turnkey furnished condo in River Strand Golf and Country Club! This second floor two bedroom, two bathroom unit has a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, closet pantry, breakfast bar and an eat-in area. The living room/dining room combination opens to your private screened lanai with gorgeous lake and golf course views. The view can also be enjoyed from the master bedroom which has a king sized bed, two walk-in closets and an on suite bathroom with a tub/shower combination. Crown molding throughout, tile and carpet on the floors and a neutral decorating palate. River Strand is a gated community that includes a 27 hole Arthur Hills golf course, community pools and heated spas, fitness centers, tiki bar, and tennis courts, pickle ball courts, restaurant and a state of the art fitness center. Located close to I-75, restaurants, shops and beaches. This is one you don't want to miss!!!