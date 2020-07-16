All apartments in Manatee County
6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
Last updated October 10 2019 at 2:59 AM

6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL

6519 Grand Estuary Trail · (941) 587-5667
Location

6519 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful turnkey furnished condo in River Strand Golf and Country Club! This second floor two bedroom, two bathroom unit has a split floor plan, living room/dining room combination, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, closet pantry, breakfast bar and an eat-in area. The living room/dining room combination opens to your private screened lanai with gorgeous lake and golf course views. The view can also be enjoyed from the master bedroom which has a king sized bed, two walk-in closets and an on suite bathroom with a tub/shower combination. Crown molding throughout, tile and carpet on the floors and a neutral decorating palate. River Strand is a gated community that includes a 27 hole Arthur Hills golf course, community pools and heated spas, fitness centers, tiki bar, and tennis courts, pickle ball courts, restaurant and a state of the art fitness center. Located close to I-75, restaurants, shops and beaches. This is one you don't want to miss!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have any available units?
6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have?
Some of 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offer parking?
No, 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not offer parking.
Does 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has a pool.
Does 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 6519 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL?
