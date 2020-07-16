6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE

Amenities

GRAND OAK AT TARA. Rarely available. 2BR/DEN/2BATH/Garage 1st, Flr. Condo. Immaculate condo with garage right in front of unit. Guest Parking Nearby. Light and Bright Neutral Colons, Ceramic Tile/Carpet Flooring. Eat-In Kitchen with Glass Top Range, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ice/Water in Refrigerator, Corian Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar and Pantry. Washer & Dryer in laundry closet. Relax and Enjoy Wonderful View of Wildlife, Pond, and Golf Course From Your Own Private Screened In Verandah. Private Master Bath Has Separate Walk-In Shower and Dual Sinks. Guest Bath Has Tub/Shower Combo and Easy Access For You or Guests. Den is Off of Living Room. Separate Storage. Rent includes Internet, HBO, and 2 Cable Boxes, DVR Recorder, Wi-Fi in Unit, HBO thru Comcast, Basic Cable, Water/Sewer/Bi-Weekly Trash Pickup & Pest Control As Needed. Free Wi-Fi at Pool Cabana Which Is Just Across the Parking Lot. Swimming Pool/Hot Tub/Rest Rooms Just Steps Away. Centrally Located to Downtown Bradenton/Sarasota, I-75, UTC Mall, Shop, Dine, Banks, Schools, Medical, Airports and Worship Centers. Sorry, no pets, no commercial trucks/RVs. Nonsmokers. Association Application Required (Criminal/Credit Background Check).