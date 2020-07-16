All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:07 PM

6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE

6326 Grand Oak Circle · (941) 545-4616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6326 Grand Oak Circle, Manatee County, FL 34203

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
GRAND OAK AT TARA. Rarely available. 2BR/DEN/2BATH/Garage 1st, Flr. Condo. Immaculate condo with garage right in front of unit. Guest Parking Nearby. Light and Bright Neutral Colons, Ceramic Tile/Carpet Flooring. Eat-In Kitchen with Glass Top Range, Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ice/Water in Refrigerator, Corian Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar and Pantry. Washer & Dryer in laundry closet. Relax and Enjoy Wonderful View of Wildlife, Pond, and Golf Course From Your Own Private Screened In Verandah. Private Master Bath Has Separate Walk-In Shower and Dual Sinks. Guest Bath Has Tub/Shower Combo and Easy Access For You or Guests. Den is Off of Living Room. Separate Storage. Rent includes Internet, HBO, and 2 Cable Boxes, DVR Recorder, Wi-Fi in Unit, HBO thru Comcast, Basic Cable, Water/Sewer/Bi-Weekly Trash Pickup & Pest Control As Needed. Free Wi-Fi at Pool Cabana Which Is Just Across the Parking Lot. Swimming Pool/Hot Tub/Rest Rooms Just Steps Away. Centrally Located to Downtown Bradenton/Sarasota, I-75, UTC Mall, Shop, Dine, Banks, Schools, Medical, Airports and Worship Centers. Sorry, no pets, no commercial trucks/RVs. Nonsmokers. Association Application Required (Criminal/Credit Background Check).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE have any available units?
6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE have?
Some of 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6326 GRAND OAK CIRCLE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Loop at 2800
2800 Telluride Loop
Sarasota, FL 34243
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W
South Bradenton, FL 34207
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Champion's Walk
4148 53rd Ave W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Bradenton Reserve
6050 34th St W
Bradenton, FL 34210
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W
Bradenton, FL 34207
Luxe Lakewood Ranch
13700 Luxe Ave
Bradenton, FL 34211
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity