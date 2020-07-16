All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated July 16 2019 at 2:58 AM

6308 THORNDON CIRCLE

6308 Thorndon Circle · (941) 587-5667
Location

6308 Thorndon Circle, Manatee County, FL 34201

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2851 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful single family home in the sought after University Park Country Club community. This fully stocked turnkey furnished home has everything you'll need for your stay in paradise. The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a combination family room/kitchen and combination formal living room/formal dining room, breakfast bar and nook and laundry room. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet and on suite bathroom with garden tub, double sinks, stall shower and water closet. The first guest bedroom has a queen sized bed, second guest bedroom has two twins and the third bedroom has a king sized bed. The two guest bathrooms have tub/shower combinations. Tile throughout, split floor plan, heated pool with large screened lanai and numerous sitting areas. The home has a two car garage but is not available to park in. Guest would use driveway for parking. Wide open for a summer/fall booking. Available for April 15 through October 31 and the month of December.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE have any available units?
6308 THORNDON CIRCLE has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE have?
Some of 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6308 THORNDON CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6308 THORNDON CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
