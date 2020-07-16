6308 THORNDON CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful single family home in the sought after University Park Country Club community. This fully stocked turnkey furnished home has everything you'll need for your stay in paradise. The home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a combination family room/kitchen and combination formal living room/formal dining room, breakfast bar and nook and laundry room. The master bedroom has a king sized bed, large walk in closet and on suite bathroom with garden tub, double sinks, stall shower and water closet. The first guest bedroom has a queen sized bed, second guest bedroom has two twins and the third bedroom has a king sized bed. The two guest bathrooms have tub/shower combinations. Tile throughout, split floor plan, heated pool with large screened lanai and numerous sitting areas. The home has a two car garage but is not available to park in. Guest would use driveway for parking. Wide open for a summer/fall booking. Available for April 15 through October 31 and the month of December.