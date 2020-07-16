6308 PELICAN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool hot tub internet access

This furnished annual rental includes water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi and use of the community pools and spa! The 3 bed, 2 bath villa features an updated kitchen with pantry, spacious layout with split floor-plan and a gorgeous enclosed back patio, plus a screened lanai. This is an end unit with tons of natural light and plenty of storage space. It comes with a washer and dryer in the kitchen, two parking spots (one of which is in a carport) and ceiling fans in every room. IMG Academy is right around the corner and the world famous beaches of the Suncoast are just a short drive away. Sorry, no pets per the HOA. This property is available in May. We are practicing appropriate social distancing measures during all showings, call today for a private appointment.