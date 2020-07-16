6308 PELICAN DRIVE

Amenities
This furnished annual rental includes water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi and use of the community pools and spa! The 3 bed, 2 bath villa features an updated kitchen with pantry, spacious layout with split floor-plan and a gorgeous enclosed back patio, plus a screened lanai. This is an end unit with tons of natural light and plenty of storage space. It comes with a washer and dryer in the kitchen, two parking spots (one of which is in a carport) and ceiling fans in every room. IMG Academy is right around the corner and the world famous beaches of the Suncoast are just a short drive away. Sorry, no pets per the HOA. This property is available in May. We are practicing appropriate social distancing measures during all showings, call today for a private appointment.