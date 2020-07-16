All apartments in Manatee County
6308 PELICAN DRIVE
Last updated April 17 2020 at 5:16 PM

6308 PELICAN DRIVE

6308 Pelican Drive · (941) 702-4279
Location

6308 Pelican Drive, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1691 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
This furnished annual rental includes water, sewer, trash, cable, wifi and use of the community pools and spa! The 3 bed, 2 bath villa features an updated kitchen with pantry, spacious layout with split floor-plan and a gorgeous enclosed back patio, plus a screened lanai. This is an end unit with tons of natural light and plenty of storage space. It comes with a washer and dryer in the kitchen, two parking spots (one of which is in a carport) and ceiling fans in every room. IMG Academy is right around the corner and the world famous beaches of the Suncoast are just a short drive away. Sorry, no pets per the HOA. This property is available in May. We are practicing appropriate social distancing measures during all showings, call today for a private appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 PELICAN DRIVE have any available units?
6308 PELICAN DRIVE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6308 PELICAN DRIVE have?
Some of 6308 PELICAN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 PELICAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6308 PELICAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 PELICAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6308 PELICAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6308 PELICAN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6308 PELICAN DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6308 PELICAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6308 PELICAN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 PELICAN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6308 PELICAN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6308 PELICAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6308 PELICAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 PELICAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6308 PELICAN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6308 PELICAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6308 PELICAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
