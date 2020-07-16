6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

Great opportunity for this last minute Winter Rental located in Palm Aire - Available NOW until March 31, 2020. Enjoy the Beautiful Sarasota Weather this Winter in a Completely Remodeled, Tastefully Appointed, Turn-key Furnished, 2BR/2BA End Unit Condo with Outstanding Golf Course and Pool Views! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Updated Bathrooms. Relax by the community pool, enjoy Shuffleboard, or just sit back and enjoy the beautiful view from your screened lanai. Are you a golfer...play tennis...pickleball…enjoy the social life? Palm Aire CC is an Equity Ownership Club, owned and Operated by the Members. Four types of Optional Memberships: Full Equity, Sports Equity, Tennis Equity and Social Equity...something for everyone! There are two 18 Hole Golf Courses, 10 Tennis Courts, a Fitness Center, a Junior Olympic Size Heated Pool and, last but not least, a Million Dollar Clubhouse. Ask about Special Incentive Rates for Renters!!! The bustling University Parkway Corridor is close by with a Multitude of Shopping and Dining Choices. Downtown Sarasota and its renowned beaches are just a short drive away. Enjoy all that Beautiful Sarasota has to offer! Utilities Included - 12% Florida Taxes apply to any lease less than 6 months + 1 day.