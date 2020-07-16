All apartments in Manatee County
6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE
Last updated November 28 2019 at 2:45 AM

6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE

6221 Timber Lake Drive · (941) 302-4784
Location

6221 Timber Lake Drive, Manatee County, FL 34243

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C2 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Great opportunity for this last minute Winter Rental located in Palm Aire - Available NOW until March 31, 2020. Enjoy the Beautiful Sarasota Weather this Winter in a Completely Remodeled, Tastefully Appointed, Turn-key Furnished, 2BR/2BA End Unit Condo with Outstanding Golf Course and Pool Views! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Steel Appliances and Updated Bathrooms. Relax by the community pool, enjoy Shuffleboard, or just sit back and enjoy the beautiful view from your screened lanai. Are you a golfer...play tennis...pickleball…enjoy the social life? Palm Aire CC is an Equity Ownership Club, owned and Operated by the Members. Four types of Optional Memberships: Full Equity, Sports Equity, Tennis Equity and Social Equity...something for everyone! There are two 18 Hole Golf Courses, 10 Tennis Courts, a Fitness Center, a Junior Olympic Size Heated Pool and, last but not least, a Million Dollar Clubhouse. Ask about Special Incentive Rates for Renters!!! The bustling University Parkway Corridor is close by with a Multitude of Shopping and Dining Choices. Downtown Sarasota and its renowned beaches are just a short drive away. Enjoy all that Beautiful Sarasota has to offer! Utilities Included - 12% Florida Taxes apply to any lease less than 6 months + 1 day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6221 TIMBER LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
