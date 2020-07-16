All apartments in Manatee County
6116 43RD STREET W
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:55 AM

6116 43RD STREET W

6116 43rd Street West · (941) 600-6878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6116 43rd Street West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105D · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY-APRIL, 2020 AND WINTER 2020-2021. Nicely furnished ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Bradenton TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with tile and carpet floors. TV, internet, electric, and water included. Combination living room, dining room. Large screened lanai accessible by living room, master bedroom and guest room. King and twin beds. Coin operated washer/dryer on each floor. Community heated pool and clubhouse. Located in IMG Country Club. Convenient to beaches. AVAILABLE OFF SEASON SPRING, SUMMER, FALL, 2020 AT $1200/MONTH. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Spring, summer, fall tenant pays for utilities. No pets, trucks, or motorcycles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 43RD STREET W have any available units?
6116 43RD STREET W has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6116 43RD STREET W have?
Some of 6116 43RD STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 43RD STREET W currently offering any rent specials?
6116 43RD STREET W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 43RD STREET W pet-friendly?
No, 6116 43RD STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 6116 43RD STREET W offer parking?
No, 6116 43RD STREET W does not offer parking.
Does 6116 43RD STREET W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6116 43RD STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 43RD STREET W have a pool?
Yes, 6116 43RD STREET W has a pool.
Does 6116 43RD STREET W have accessible units?
No, 6116 43RD STREET W does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 43RD STREET W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6116 43RD STREET W has units with dishwashers.
Does 6116 43RD STREET W have units with air conditioning?
No, 6116 43RD STREET W does not have units with air conditioning.
