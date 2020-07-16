6116 43RD STREET W

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan clubhouse some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY-APRIL, 2020 AND WINTER 2020-2021. Nicely furnished ground floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Bradenton TURNKEY FURNISHED SEASONAL condo rental with tile and carpet floors. TV, internet, electric, and water included. Combination living room, dining room. Large screened lanai accessible by living room, master bedroom and guest room. King and twin beds. Coin operated washer/dryer on each floor. Community heated pool and clubhouse. Located in IMG Country Club. Convenient to beaches. AVAILABLE OFF SEASON SPRING, SUMMER, FALL, 2020 AT $1200/MONTH. 3 MONTH MINIMUM. Spring, summer, fall tenant pays for utilities. No pets, trucks, or motorcycles.