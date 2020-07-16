All apartments in Manatee County
Manatee County, FL
5604 PALMER CIRCLE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

5604 PALMER CIRCLE

5604 Palmer Circle · (941) 893-7320
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5604 Palmer Circle, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
sauna
tennis court
New Bromelia Veranda Model Condo. UNFURNISHED ANNUAL LEASE. Live the Lifestyle Lakewood National offers. New construction open floor plan with sliders opening to front and rear screened Lanais. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with office or den offers plenty of room for entertaining. Watch the Korn Ferry Suncoast Classic golf tournament from your lanai or play one of the Arnold Palmer designed courses with 36 holes of golf. The stunning amenities center offers a resort style pool with spa, Tiki bar and dining, state of the art fitness center, full service spa and salon, sauna, 8 har-tru tennis courts, pickle ball, and bocce ball. Golf membership fee transfers for $214.00. $500.00 year club food consumption obligation with member number. Food consumption amount changes to $750.00 when new clubhouse complete. Conveniently located close to great shopping and dining, downtown Sarasota, beautiful beaches, airports, St. Petersburg, Tampa and all that Lakewood Ranch has to offer. DON"T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE THE RESORT LIFESTYLE LAKEWOOD NATIONAL OFFERS WITHOUT PURCHASING!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5604 PALMER CIRCLE have any available units?
5604 PALMER CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5604 PALMER CIRCLE have?
Some of 5604 PALMER CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5604 PALMER CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5604 PALMER CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5604 PALMER CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5604 PALMER CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5604 PALMER CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5604 PALMER CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5604 PALMER CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5604 PALMER CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5604 PALMER CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 5604 PALMER CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 5604 PALMER CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5604 PALMER CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5604 PALMER CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5604 PALMER CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5604 PALMER CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5604 PALMER CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
