5604 PALMER CIRCLE

New Bromelia Veranda Model Condo. UNFURNISHED ANNUAL LEASE. Live the Lifestyle Lakewood National offers. New construction open floor plan with sliders opening to front and rear screened Lanais. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath with office or den offers plenty of room for entertaining. Watch the Korn Ferry Suncoast Classic golf tournament from your lanai or play one of the Arnold Palmer designed courses with 36 holes of golf. The stunning amenities center offers a resort style pool with spa, Tiki bar and dining, state of the art fitness center, full service spa and salon, sauna, 8 har-tru tennis courts, pickle ball, and bocce ball. Golf membership fee transfers for $214.00. $500.00 year club food consumption obligation with member number. Food consumption amount changes to $750.00 when new clubhouse complete. Conveniently located close to great shopping and dining, downtown Sarasota, beautiful beaches, airports, St. Petersburg, Tampa and all that Lakewood Ranch has to offer. DON"T MISS THE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE THE RESORT LIFESTYLE LAKEWOOD NATIONAL OFFERS WITHOUT PURCHASING!