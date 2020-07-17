5528 ARNIE LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

Come live the Florida Lifestyle and surround yourself in style and elegance in this beautifully decorated Estate Home in the Golf Community of Lakewood National. This property has it all! There are 3 bedrooms,each with it's own ensuite bathroom for privacy.plus a den that can be used as another bedroom or office. This stunning home lends itself to fun and entertainment with an open floor plan and upgrades galore. Vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, dual sinks and large soaking tub. Enjoy the magnificent view of the lake as you walk through the gorgeous wrought iron front doors. Relax and unwind on the beautiful screened in lanai with your very own private pool and spa, featuring a functional outdoor kitchen with built in grill! each with it's own ensuite bathroom for privacy. Seasonal rate is $8000 per mo. including utilities. Off season rate is $5,000.00. Navigate the new 36 hole Arnold Palmer designed unique and challenging GOLF COURSE. AMENITIES INCLUDE CLUBHOUSE WITH RESTAURANT AND BAR, FITNESS CENTER, RESORT STYLE SWIMMING POOLS WITH OUTDOOR GRILLE AND POOLSIDE SERVICE, A FULL SERVICE SPA , TENNIS COURTS AND MORE! Golf Membership transfers for just $214, all you pay is cart fees! Conveniently located to interstate, University Town Center Mall, Sarasota Airport and all that Lakewood Ranch has to offer including Lakewood Main Street with dining, shopping, miniature golf, movie theatre, monthly Music on Main Street, Cultural Arts in downtown Sarasota and St. Armand's Circle and last but not least our beautiful sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico.