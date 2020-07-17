All apartments in Manatee County
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:50 PM

5528 ARNIE LOOP

5528 Arnie Loop · (941) 447-9506
Location

5528 Arnie Loop, Manatee County, FL 34211

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2872 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Come live the Florida Lifestyle and surround yourself in style and elegance in this beautifully decorated Estate Home in the Golf Community of Lakewood National. This property has it all! There are 3 bedrooms,each with it's own ensuite bathroom for privacy.plus a den that can be used as another bedroom or office. This stunning home lends itself to fun and entertainment with an open floor plan and upgrades galore. Vaulted ceilings, granite counter tops, dual sinks and large soaking tub. Enjoy the magnificent view of the lake as you walk through the gorgeous wrought iron front doors. Relax and unwind on the beautiful screened in lanai with your very own private pool and spa, featuring a functional outdoor kitchen with built in grill! each with it's own ensuite bathroom for privacy. Seasonal rate is $8000 per mo. including utilities. Off season rate is $5,000.00. Navigate the new 36 hole Arnold Palmer designed unique and challenging GOLF COURSE. AMENITIES INCLUDE CLUBHOUSE WITH RESTAURANT AND BAR, FITNESS CENTER, RESORT STYLE SWIMMING POOLS WITH OUTDOOR GRILLE AND POOLSIDE SERVICE, A FULL SERVICE SPA , TENNIS COURTS AND MORE! Golf Membership transfers for just $214, all you pay is cart fees! Conveniently located to interstate, University Town Center Mall, Sarasota Airport and all that Lakewood Ranch has to offer including Lakewood Main Street with dining, shopping, miniature golf, movie theatre, monthly Music on Main Street, Cultural Arts in downtown Sarasota and St. Armand's Circle and last but not least our beautiful sandy beaches of the Gulf of Mexico.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

