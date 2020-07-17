All apartments in Manatee County
5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W

5135 55th Street West · (941) 803-7522
Location

5135 55th Street West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2685 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
game room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautifully furnished and meticulously taken care of single family home in desired location near the IMG in Bradenton. The owners are away for several months and offer their home for rent. Three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, TV and game room, ping-pong table for your entertainment, private pool and golf course behind your lanai! Great location, near Sarasota, on IMG golf course, close to crystal clear waters and white beaches of Anna Maria Island. The house is turn key furnished and equipped, ideal for your vacation or time between moving. Call for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W have any available units?
5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W have?
Some of 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W currently offering any rent specials?
5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W pet-friendly?
No, 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W offer parking?
Yes, 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W offers parking.
Does 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W have a pool?
Yes, 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W has a pool.
Does 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W have accessible units?
No, 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W does not have accessible units.
Does 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W has units with dishwashers.
Does 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W have units with air conditioning?
No, 5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W does not have units with air conditioning.
