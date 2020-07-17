5135 55TH STREET CIRCLE W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill

Beautifully furnished and meticulously taken care of single family home in desired location near the IMG in Bradenton. The owners are away for several months and offer their home for rent. Three bedrooms and three full bathrooms, TV and game room, ping-pong table for your entertainment, private pool and golf course behind your lanai! Great location, near Sarasota, on IMG golf course, close to crystal clear waters and white beaches of Anna Maria Island. The house is turn key furnished and equipped, ideal for your vacation or time between moving. Call for showings.