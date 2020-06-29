All apartments in Manatee County
510 FIRE BUSH COURT
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

510 FIRE BUSH COURT

510 Fire Bush Court · (765) 202-0900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

510 Fire Bush Court, Manatee County, FL 34212

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 3257 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
MAINTENANCE-FREE- don't you worry about the lawn, just relaxing, 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, EXECUTIVE-STYLE home! The options with this one are ENDLESS...available monthly or annually...available furnished, partially-furnished, or un-furnished...YOU PICK! With IDEAL PROXIMITY to EVERYTHING...we have JUST THE PLACE for you! This SPACIOUS HOME offers a GRAND interior flow, high ceilings, open floorplan, and a 3-vehicle garage. When you are ready to wind down or just take a break from it all, the BEAUTIFUL hot tub is screaming your name...over-looking the GORGEOUS community lake. Take a splash in the community pool. This home is GREAT for daily living and entertainment-hosting. Reach out today; let’s get you locked in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 FIRE BUSH COURT have any available units?
510 FIRE BUSH COURT has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 510 FIRE BUSH COURT have?
Some of 510 FIRE BUSH COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 FIRE BUSH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
510 FIRE BUSH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 FIRE BUSH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 510 FIRE BUSH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 510 FIRE BUSH COURT offer parking?
Yes, 510 FIRE BUSH COURT offers parking.
Does 510 FIRE BUSH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 FIRE BUSH COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 FIRE BUSH COURT have a pool?
Yes, 510 FIRE BUSH COURT has a pool.
Does 510 FIRE BUSH COURT have accessible units?
No, 510 FIRE BUSH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 510 FIRE BUSH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 FIRE BUSH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 510 FIRE BUSH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 FIRE BUSH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
