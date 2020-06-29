510 FIRE BUSH COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage pool hot tub ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

MAINTENANCE-FREE- don't you worry about the lawn, just relaxing, 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, EXECUTIVE-STYLE home! The options with this one are ENDLESS...available monthly or annually...available furnished, partially-furnished, or un-furnished...YOU PICK! With IDEAL PROXIMITY to EVERYTHING...we have JUST THE PLACE for you! This SPACIOUS HOME offers a GRAND interior flow, high ceilings, open floorplan, and a 3-vehicle garage. When you are ready to wind down or just take a break from it all, the BEAUTIFUL hot tub is screaming your name...over-looking the GORGEOUS community lake. Take a splash in the community pool. This home is GREAT for daily living and entertainment-hosting. Reach out today; let’s get you locked in!