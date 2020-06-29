510 FIRE BUSH COURT

Amenities
MAINTENANCE-FREE- don't you worry about the lawn, just relaxing, 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, EXECUTIVE-STYLE home! The options with this one are ENDLESS...available monthly or annually...available furnished, partially-furnished, or un-furnished...YOU PICK! With IDEAL PROXIMITY to EVERYTHING...we have JUST THE PLACE for you! This SPACIOUS HOME offers a GRAND interior flow, high ceilings, open floorplan, and a 3-vehicle garage. When you are ready to wind down or just take a break from it all, the BEAUTIFUL hot tub is screaming your name...over-looking the GORGEOUS community lake. Take a splash in the community pool. This home is GREAT for daily living and entertainment-hosting. Reach out today; let’s get you locked in!