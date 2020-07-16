508 44TH AVENUE E

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool shuffle board clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board hot tub internet access

Adorable and welcoming roomy 2 BR/1 BA mobile home in 55+ Village on the Greens. Master and guest rooms offer king size beds, comfort for you and your guests. Laminate flooring in the main living spaces and carpeted bedrooms. Flat screen TV, updated kitchen, full size washer and dryer, and a covered outdoor eating area. Heated community pool and hot tub, picnic, lighted shuffleboard courts along with an active clubhouse. Outside of this lovely community is The Greens of Manatee, an 18-hole public executive golf course and driving range. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. WIFI included. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required ($100 app fee). DEC 1-APR 30 $1800 per month. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.