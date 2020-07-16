All apartments in Manatee County
508 44TH AVENUE E
Last updated May 6 2020 at 1:10 AM

508 44TH AVENUE E

508 44th Avenue East · (941) 727-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

508 44th Avenue East, Manatee County, FL 34203
Oneco

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit K49 · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 552 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
internet access
Adorable and welcoming roomy 2 BR/1 BA mobile home in 55+ Village on the Greens. Master and guest rooms offer king size beds, comfort for you and your guests. Laminate flooring in the main living spaces and carpeted bedrooms. Flat screen TV, updated kitchen, full size washer and dryer, and a covered outdoor eating area. Heated community pool and hot tub, picnic, lighted shuffleboard courts along with an active clubhouse. Outside of this lovely community is The Greens of Manatee, an 18-hole public executive golf course and driving range. NO PETS/NO SMOKING. WIFI included. 3 month minimum stay required. Association application and approval required ($100 app fee). DEC 1-APR 30 $1800 per month. Prices shown are based on 2-person occupancy. Additional persons staying in the unit for a period of longer than 7 days may be considered additional occupants and subject to additional rental fees being charged and/or application and approval process if the community is governed by association rules and regulations. Your rental Agent must be advised of all additional occupants and dates they will be in the unit. Rates include all utilities including WIFI. Additional charges will be departure cleaning fee ($210), Booking fee ($50), Sales and Resort Taxes (12%) and Travel Insurance (if requested). Note that rates are subject to change without notice and reservations are not guaranteed until initial reservation deposit is received. Reservations for less than 3 months not accepted until after Labor Day.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 44TH AVENUE E have any available units?
508 44TH AVENUE E has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 508 44TH AVENUE E have?
Some of 508 44TH AVENUE E's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 44TH AVENUE E currently offering any rent specials?
508 44TH AVENUE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 44TH AVENUE E pet-friendly?
No, 508 44TH AVENUE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 508 44TH AVENUE E offer parking?
No, 508 44TH AVENUE E does not offer parking.
Does 508 44TH AVENUE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 508 44TH AVENUE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 44TH AVENUE E have a pool?
Yes, 508 44TH AVENUE E has a pool.
Does 508 44TH AVENUE E have accessible units?
No, 508 44TH AVENUE E does not have accessible units.
Does 508 44TH AVENUE E have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 44TH AVENUE E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 44TH AVENUE E have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 44TH AVENUE E does not have units with air conditioning.
