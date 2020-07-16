4909 61st Avenue Drive West

Amenities
Annual Mediterranean style furnished rental home that offers three bedrooms, two baths and is located inside Palm Court. Enjoy living in this renovated home with designer touches, wood flooring, newer modern kitchen and beautiful appliances. The main living area offers a huge living/dining room combo with vaulted ceiling. Enjoy the spectacular heated pool and patio with a resort feel that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. If golf and tennis are your games, you are at the right place as this home is centrally located within the IMG, El Conquistador area.
Amenities: Heated Community Pool, private pool