All apartments in Manatee County
Find more places like 4909 61st Avenue Drive West.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Manatee County, FL
/
4909 61st Avenue Drive West
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:30 PM

4909 61st Avenue Drive West

4909 61st Avenue Drive West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4909 61st Avenue Drive West, Manatee County, FL 34210

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Annual Mediterranean style furnished rental home that offers three bedrooms, two baths and is located inside Palm Court. Enjoy living in this renovated home with designer touches, wood flooring, newer modern kitchen and beautiful appliances. The main living area offers a huge living/dining room combo with vaulted ceiling. Enjoy the spectacular heated pool and patio with a resort feel that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. If golf and tennis are your games, you are at the right place as this home is centrally located within the IMG, El Conquistador area.

Amenities: Heated Community Pool, private pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 61st Avenue Drive West have any available units?
4909 61st Avenue Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Manatee County, FL.
What amenities does 4909 61st Avenue Drive West have?
Some of 4909 61st Avenue Drive West's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 61st Avenue Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
4909 61st Avenue Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 61st Avenue Drive West pet-friendly?
No, 4909 61st Avenue Drive West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Manatee County.
Does 4909 61st Avenue Drive West offer parking?
No, 4909 61st Avenue Drive West does not offer parking.
Does 4909 61st Avenue Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 61st Avenue Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 61st Avenue Drive West have a pool?
Yes, 4909 61st Avenue Drive West has a pool.
Does 4909 61st Avenue Drive West have accessible units?
No, 4909 61st Avenue Drive West does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 61st Avenue Drive West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 61st Avenue Drive West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 61st Avenue Drive West have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 61st Avenue Drive West does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Fountain Lake Bradenton
5620 Fountain Lake Cir
Bradenton, FL 34207
Sarasota South
4515 26th St W
South Bradenton, FL 34207
Hidden Acres Apartments
1284 Hidden Cir E
Sarasota, FL 34243
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
The Point at Bella Grove
8310 Bella Grove Circle
Sarasota, FL 34243
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
The Harrison
2575 University Pkwy
Sarasota, FL 34243

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLFort Myers, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLCape Coral, FL
Palm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLFruitville, FLBee Ridge, FLBayshore Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLSouthgate, FL
Sarasota Springs, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLSouth Bradenton, FLLongboat Key, FLHolmes Beach, FLMemphis, FLOsprey, FLNorth Sarasota, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLCortez, FLSiesta Key, FLVamo, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus