4909 61st Avenue Drive West

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated pool tennis court furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Annual Mediterranean style furnished rental home that offers three bedrooms, two baths and is located inside Palm Court. Enjoy living in this renovated home with designer touches, wood flooring, newer modern kitchen and beautiful appliances. The main living area offers a huge living/dining room combo with vaulted ceiling. Enjoy the spectacular heated pool and patio with a resort feel that is perfect for entertaining friends and family. If golf and tennis are your games, you are at the right place as this home is centrally located within the IMG, El Conquistador area.



Amenities: Heated Community Pool, private pool